The Fall Chill Has Finally Arrived

Fall has finally arrived, at least for now. Temperatures Monday are running 25 to 30 degrees colder than Sunday, and the chill holds sway through the week. High temperatures will be staying in the 50s through midweek.

There's frost/freeze potential both Wed and Thu mornings, which is about a week ahead of schedule and would be signaling the end of the growing season for many of us. We'll be talking about covering your plants up or bringing them in Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

With the chill in the air tomorrow, we could actually see some rain around the area. We haven't measured rain since the start of the month, and if you don't see it Tuesday, it's likely going to be at least another week.

We'll see our temperatures moderate late this week and into the weekend. Highs will head back to the 70s and low

When the sky clears in the evenings this week, go out and look toward the western sky. If you go out about 40 minutes after sundown and find Venus which will be a big bright dot. If you look up and right from Venus you may just see a comet! Its last appearance occurred 80,000 years ago and you'll have about a week or so to see it as a naked eye object. Even now, it's better with binoculars.