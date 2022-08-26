The Final Weekend Of 'Summer' Is Going To Feel Like It

It's the last weekend of meteorological summer, and it's going to feel like it. There could be some fog in places to start your Saturday, and some of that may be thick, especially in places that saw rain Friday.

As that breaks up it will lead to a partly to mostly sunny day. A stray thundershower will be a possibility in the afternoon, but it's a really small chance, and nearly all of us will stay dry, aside from sweat. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with heat index numbers into the mid 90s.

The final Sunday of August will have a real mid summer feel with plenty of heat and humidity. As The Muggies settle in our highs will top out in the low 90s and with dew points in the 70 degree realm the heat index will be in the upper 90s. That will be with a mostly sunny sky.

The heat lingers into Monday as storm chances return. By late next week, we'll drop back into the low 80s and lower humidity as we head into September.