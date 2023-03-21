The First Spring Showers

Our first 'official' spring showers will be around tonight and last into at least the morning tomorrow. None of this rain looks to be particularly heavy, but it does look a bit more substantial south compared to north tonight. It'll be tapering off tomorrow morning with just a few lingering and scattered showers lasting into the afternoon.

LEX 18

This is the beginning of a wet period and some of the rain may be heavy Thursday Night through Saturday. Rainfall amounts will begin to really mount up Friday and Friday night and may easily get over 2 inches with 3 or more inches even possible.



As temperatures surge later this week, stronger storms will also be possible. The greatest threat for stronger storms looks to be Friday in a couple of different waves. One early in the day with the warm front and one Friday night with the cold front. At this point, the greater threat may be in western Kentucky, but the possibility that the risk areas expand east is there, so we advise you to stay Weather Aware later this week.



We do get a nice bump in temperatures with at least Thursday and potentially Friday in the 70s. Even after the cold front goes by Friday night, the colder air following for the weekend isn't too bad for late March.