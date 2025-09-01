The First Week Of Fall Is Feeling Like it

Welcome to September and the beginning of meteorological fall. For bookkeeping purposes, the meteorological summer season runs from June 1 to August 31. Overall for us, the summer was slightly above normal.

But now with the start of September, it's meteorological fall. When we look at the expected highs over the next week, there's a whole lot of 70s and below normal temperature showing up. By next weekend, there's a pretty strong shot of mid season cool showing up.

After the second driest August we've recorded, the first week of September has several rain chances. It may not add up to a whole lot, but a 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain would be about as much as we've seen in the last month.