Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

The First Week Of Fall Is Feeling Like it

But We Have Actual Rain Chances
91high.jpeg
Max Track
91high.jpeg
Posted

Welcome to September and the beginning of meteorological fall. For bookkeeping purposes, the meteorological summer season runs from June 1 to August 31. Overall for us, the summer was slightly above normal.

But now with the start of September, it's meteorological fall. When we look at the expected highs over the next week, there's a whole lot of 70s and below normal temperature showing up. By next weekend, there's a pretty strong shot of mid season cool showing up.

After the second driest August we've recorded, the first week of September has several rain chances. It may not add up to a whole lot, but a 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain would be about as much as we've seen in the last month.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18