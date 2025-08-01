Welcome to the first weekend of August. As it starts, it won't feel much like August (or July for that matter) as for many of us the humidity will be dramatically lower. That may only last a little while, especially in the south.

The day begins with sunshine, but it'll become partly sunny as we go through the day with even more clouds in the south. In addition, the humidity starts creeping back up in the south too. But it's the better of the weekend days.

Sunday will see more clouds around and a few widely scattered showers and t-showers. It'll still be a dry day for most of us. The added cloud cover will knock the temperature back a degree or two and you'll notice just a bit more humidity as well.