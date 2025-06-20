It's the first weekend of summer with the solstice occurring at 10:42 Friday night. We'll be enjoying the longest daylight hours of the year this weekend with nearly 15 hours worth.

The weekend will also be one of the first since the beginning of April that will be dry both days with above normal temperatures. Saturday will push 90 with enough humidity you'll notice it. Sunday we'll be getting into the muggies with highs sneaking up to about 90 or so.

Enjoy the heat and the increasing mugginess next week.