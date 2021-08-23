Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

The Heat And Humidity Hangs Around

Summertime Holding Tough
items.[0].image.alt
Max Track
tue highs.jpg
Posted at 7:25 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 19:25:39-04

We're entering a stretch of summer weather that may be acting like it more than any time so far this season. For tonight it'll be clear and warm with lows going down to around 70. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, hot and humid and it looks like we'll add to our total of 90 degree days as we get into the low 90s, and it'll be plenty humid. We'll be in the heat through the week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight