Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

The Heat Backs Off Monday

Active Weather Inbound Midweek
slot1.jpg
weather
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted at 3:55 AM, Jun 24, 2024

We'll finally see some relief from that extended heat wave with highs near normal (mid 80s) and plenty of sunshine Monday. We'll also enjoy less muggy air thanks to a north/northwest wind behind that late weekend cold front. High pressure slides east Tuesday and with a southerly wind shift, we'll stay mostly sunny and warm back into the low 90s. Unsettled weather fires up midweek bringing some much-needed rainfall but also the chance for strong storms. Showers and storms will likely develop in multiple rounds with a warm front/cold front combo passing through Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid 80s midweek and gradually climb into the upper 80s, near 90° to start the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18