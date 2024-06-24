The Heat Backs Off Monday

We'll finally see some relief from that extended heat wave with highs near normal (mid 80s) and plenty of sunshine Monday. We'll also enjoy less muggy air thanks to a north/northwest wind behind that late weekend cold front. High pressure slides east Tuesday and with a southerly wind shift, we'll stay mostly sunny and warm back into the low 90s. Unsettled weather fires up midweek bringing some much-needed rainfall but also the chance for strong storms. Showers and storms will likely develop in multiple rounds with a warm front/cold front combo passing through Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid 80s midweek and gradually climb into the upper 80s, near 90° to start the weekend.