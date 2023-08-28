The Heat Backs off this Week

The heat wave finally broke over the weekend and Monday will end up much the same way we wrapped up the weekend. We will see a little more sunshine in the Bluegrass with lingering clouds and isolated showers over southeastern counties. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tuesday looks similar, a few showers and storms far southeast with most of us dry and in the low to mid 80s. All eyes will be on Idalia making landfall along the Florida coast midweek. The remnants of that tropical system will likely stay shunted off toward the east coast.

