The heat continues through the workweek

Happy Tuesday! It was another hot day across the Commonwealth, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight will be a warm evening with temperatures falling to the upper 60s. Wednesday will be nearly identical to Tuesday, with highs close to record values. Our rain chances will increase by Thursday as a cold front arrives, bringing scattered showers and storms. Our highs will only drop to the upper 70s for Thursday. Heat returns for this weekend's races at Keeneland before a strong cold front arrives during the day on Saturday. Along the front, scattered showers and storms will be followed by much more seasonal highs. We will be back in the 60s for the start of next week.