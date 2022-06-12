The Heat Is Beginning To Crank Up

Summertime heat is beginning to crank up today, and you'll notice The Muggies are around too. We'll be scooting into the low 80s around lunch time with highs heading into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. These temperatures are just a bit above normal. It'll end up a partly sunny day and a few folks will get a cooling t-shower, but most will stay dry, especially to the south and west.

As this week unfolds, there is going to be a dandy of a heat wave developing. We'll be pushing 90 on Monday in many places with highs in the low and mid 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A record or 2 may be jeopardy as well for us. Not only will it be hot, but dew points will be into the mid 70s, which is a very muggy air mass, and that can create heat index numbers that will exceed 100, making it a dangerous combination.