The Heat is On

After an absolutely spectacular Independence Day weekend we're back into the hot and muggy stuff early in the week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies and isolated afternoon/evening showers and storms. Typical summertime fare. The X factor in your forecast later in the week is what happens with Tropical Storm Elsa. At this point it looks to be more of an impact for Florida and eventually the east coast. We'll see a cold front slowly sag southeast ramping up our chance for showers and storms starting midweek.