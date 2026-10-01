The Heat Peaks Thursday

The above normal heat peaks Thursday with highs soaring to the upper 80s, near 90°. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies and our last dry day before active weather fires up this weekend. A cold front settles south Friday sparking showers and a few storms and spreading extensive cloud cover across the Commonwealth. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 70s. Precipitation lingers Saturday but will be decreasing. We'll see a few showers with mostly cloudy skies and even cooler highs around 70°. The coolest air of the season settles in early next week; we have a fall preview on the way!