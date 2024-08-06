Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

The Heat Peaks Tuesday

Highs Closer to Normal Later this Week
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The heat maxes out Tuesday with highs soaring to the low to mid 90s, another great day to hit the pool! It'll be muggy enough the heat index will top out in the upper 90s, near triple digits in the afternoon. A cold front settles south overnight, we could see a few post-frontal showers and isolated t-showers firing Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Now Tropical Storm Debby will continue its slow crawl up the southeast coast, inundating coastal and inland Georgia and South Carolina.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18