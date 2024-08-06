The Heat Peaks Tuesday

The heat maxes out Tuesday with highs soaring to the low to mid 90s, another great day to hit the pool! It'll be muggy enough the heat index will top out in the upper 90s, near triple digits in the afternoon. A cold front settles south overnight, we could see a few post-frontal showers and isolated t-showers firing Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Now Tropical Storm Debby will continue its slow crawl up the southeast coast, inundating coastal and inland Georgia and South Carolina.