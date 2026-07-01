The Heat Wave Continues Midweek

High pressure is keeping the Commonwealth firmly in the sweaty grasp of a summer heat wave. Highs will soar to the mid 90s again Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and the heat index in the 100° to 110° range thanks to oppressive humidity. Expect more of the same Thursday. An extreme heat warning remains in effect until Friday evening. That high slowly slides toward the east coast late in the week, and we'll see slowly increasing cloud cover and a chance for scattered showers and storms heading into your Independence Day weekend. Highs will fall from the low 90s Friday to around 90° Saturday and into the upper 80s Sunday. Expect more seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s with active weather likely next week.