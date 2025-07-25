The Heat Wave Continues this Weekend into Next Week

Our late July heat wave keeps on chugging into the last weekend of the month and will persist through the middle of next week. That's a prolonged blast of consistently elevated heat and humidity with highs in the 90s and the heat index in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Stay hydrated, avoid the peak heat of the day and try not to overdo it working outside, heat exhaustion is a threat in these conditions. A heat advisory remains in effect Friday and has been expanded east to just shy of Fayette county. We will see isolated pm showers and storms Friday with scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, but they won't bring much relief.