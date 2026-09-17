The Heat Wave Continues Thursday

We have another hot and humid day on the way with Thursday's highs soaring to the low to mid 90s again, near record levels for some. The heat index will reach the upper 90s, pushing triple digits out west where a heat advisory remains in effect. Beyond the unseasonable heat, expect a mostly to partly sunny afternoon with isolated showers and storms possible. A cool front will sag south Friday, taking the heat down a notch with increasing clouds and few showers and storms. Expect highs in the upper 80s to start the weekend.