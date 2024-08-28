The Heat Wave is About to Peak

We're entering the peak of the heat wave as a stout upper ridge stays clamped down and keeps us simmering midweek. Highs will max out in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday, rivaling the hottest Lexington has been so far this year. A heat advisory remains in effect for northern counties through Wednesday evening. Our last 100° high was in September of 2019, we'll come close. One limiting factor could be cloud cover later in the day as isolated showers and storms try to develop, mainly north of I-64. Scattered showers and storms are more likely Friday night into Saturday with highs cooling back down to near normal (mid 80s) later in the weekend.