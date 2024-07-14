The Heat Wave Is Cresting

Today we got to 97 and that's the hottest day so far this summer. That mark may stand for a whole day as tomorrow may be the hottest of the summer, in the upper 90s again. Along with that heat there will be a lot of humidity around so our heat index will be getting above 100 in the afternoon.

The heat will last into Tuesday as we're still in the mid 90s. An isolated t-storm may also be around then. There are better storm chances along with cooler temperatures as a cold front arrives Wednesday.

Luckily, there's a big pattern change poised to arrive later this week. Stay Cool!

