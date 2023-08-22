Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

The Heat Wave is Here to Stay

Hot and Steamy the Rest of the Work Week
slot2.jpg
weather
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot0.jpg
Posted at 4:04 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 04:04:26-04

Our late summer heat wave continues Tuesday into midweek with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index peaking in the upper 90s to near triple digits west. The heat peaks later this week with highs soaring to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will likely spread east as we get hotter and stay steamy. Some weekend relief is on the way as a cold front drops highs back into the 80s Saturday and into next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth