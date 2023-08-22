The Heat Wave is Here to Stay

Our late summer heat wave continues Tuesday into midweek with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index peaking in the upper 90s to near triple digits west. The heat peaks later this week with highs soaring to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will likely spread east as we get hotter and stay steamy. Some weekend relief is on the way as a cold front drops highs back into the 80s Saturday and into next week.

