Friday finally brings an end to the sauna that was this past week. The heat wave is over for now, the days long heat advisory has been dropped. Enjoy the break! Before we get to the good stuff we still need to deal with the transition. A cold front drops south Friday driving a round of showers and storms across the Commonwealth. We'll see them late morning into the early afternoon. We're under a marginal risk for severe storms, watch for gusty, damaging wind especially across southern counties Friday afternoon. In the wake of that front, the rest of the weekend is significantly cooler and less muggy. Highs will crash to the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, great porch sitting or grass cutting weather. The monster heat ridge that backs off to our west over the weekend will come roaring in again next week with another round of near record heat (approaching triple digits) likely.