The Heat Wave Peaks to Wrap up July

Our late July heat wave peaks over the next few days with highs in the low to mid 90s, the heat index in the triple digits and a heat advisory in effect Monday afternoon through Wednesday. As always, stay hydrated, avoid working/exercising in the peak heat of the day and stay as cool as you can. We'll finally see some relief later in the week, just in time to usher in August. Watch for scattered showers and a few t-showers Monday afternoon, isolated Tuesday and back to a few Wednesday. More widespread showers and storms are likely Thursday as a cold front tracks through and finally breaks the heat wave with below normal highs in the low to mid 80s into the weekend.