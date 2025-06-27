The Heat Wave Winds Down

The heat wave slowly fades this weekend, but we'll see one final gasp of a heat advisory Friday. Highs will reach the low 90s early in the afternoon and with steamy air still blanketing the area the heat index will spike in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Scattered showers, t-showers and cloud cover will drop the temperature and heat index out of advisory levels later in the afternoon. Watch for slow moving storms that will produce locally heavy rain. A front stalls north of the Ohio River this weekend and we'll be left in a warm and muggy airmass, with daily afternoon and evening showers and storms firing up (watch for heavy rain) and highs in the upper 80s around 90° Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will throw a round of widespread showers and strong storms our way Monday with near normal highs and less humid air following toward the middle of next week.