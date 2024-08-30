The Last Day of the Heat Wave

We have one day left in the heat wave before significant change slowly settles in this weekend. Expect a hot and humid Friday with near record highs in the mid to upper 90s. We'll end up mostly to partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening showers and storms possible. A cold front sags south Saturday sparking rounds of showers and storms, watch for strong storms (gusty wind) and locally heavy rain. There will be big breaks in the action, it won't be a rainout but go prepared for active weather if you're tailgating or heading the home opener out at Kroger Field. A few showers linger Sunday morning but another front, likely dry, will pass Sunday night and set us up for a very nice Labor Day with much lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and below normal highs in the low 80s.