The Last Comfortable Day

With high pressure directly overhead we're in for a very nice Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. That high slowly slides east and the wind shifts to the south/southwest Thursday. We'll hang on to the sunshine but start to see humidity and above normal heat on the rise. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. A weak cold front will spark isolated showers and t-showers Friday and briefly knock highs back to the mid 80s Saturday. With muggier air blanketing the Commonwealth, the heat index may push triple digits at times, especially early next week. Great pool weather but not much fun to work in, start thinking about hydration and sun protection!