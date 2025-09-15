Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Last Week of Summer is Bringing the Heat

Active and Cooler Weather this Weekend
We're in the final week of summer and it's certainly feeling like it! Well above normal warmth will keep it toasty (for mid September) with highs hovering in the upper 80s, around 90° Monday through Friday. We'll also stay dry which will only exacerbate the ongoing drought. Change is on the way this weekend with a slow-moving cold front, a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday into Sunday and near normal highs as we approach the autumnal equinox Monday.

