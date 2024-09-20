The Last Weekend Of Summer Will Feel Like It

The final Saturday of summer is going to feel like it with plenty of heat and humidity. A minimal storm chance is around too as our highs get back into the 90s which will be our 51st time, which will keep us in 12th place on the all time list.

If you're heading to the UK game, there is at least a very minimal storm risk, but most likely staying dry. It will also be getting hot with that early kickoff. Take the sunscreen and stay hydrated if you're going to Kroger Field.

Sunday is the first day of Fall with the Equinox occurring at 8:44 am. It's still going to feel like summer though as highs get back up to around 90. There's also a slightly better storm chance later in the afternoon.