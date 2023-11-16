The Last Well Above Normal Day

This is it if you've been enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, we have a big change up on the way this weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs soaring into the low 70s Thursday, Lexington's record high is 77°. Clouds increase overnight and we'll see widespread showers develop Friday morning and continue much of the day as a cold front slowly slides east. Highs will fall to the upper 50s, low 60s south. Saturday and Sunday are trending dry but cool, with near normal highs in the mid 50s. Another round of rain (and isolated t-showers) hits next Tuesday with even chillier air following later in the week which could linger through Thanksgiving.

