It's seems like it's been forever since we've had any mild weather. Luckily, it's coming this week. We just have to get through tonight with one more night in the teens to around 20.

After that, the thaw is going to be kicking in as we head into the final week of meteorological winter. It'll be 40s tomorrow and 50s starting Monday. A 60 degree high is even looming mid week. The one cool front late week just takes us back to normal.