The Long Holiday Weekend Should Bring Some Needed Rain

We do need the rain. We'd just rather not have it on the holiday weekend. There is good news in that there aren't going to be any washouts. Saturday will have the best chance for needing Plan 'B', at least for a while. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday at any point during the day across the area. However, as the day goes on the emphasis for the storms should start sliding south. With the very muggy air mass in place, any storms that do get going could push severe limits with a brief gusty wind threat. Locally heavy downpours will also be possible with a few of the storms so while most folks get at least some, a few may pick up an inch or more.

As the holiday weekend continues, the storm chances will linger, but they will be going down. It was somewhat expected that the higher rain chances we were seeing for this weekend from earlier in the week would go down, as that's been the pattern the last few months. Sunday will still have a decent coverage of storms, but fewer than Saturday. By the time we get to the 4th of July on Monday we'll be down to just a few isolated storms, so most of the holiday for most of us will just be muggy.

Keep the StormTracker Weather app handy to keep track of if/when storms will be approaching for your outdoor plans.