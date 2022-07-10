The Middle Week Of Summer Will Feel Like It

After a terrific Sunday, Monday will continue the great weather trend. After some early fog for some, we'll see sunshine in abundance. It's going to be normal summertime hot and normal summertime humid as highs creep back to around 90.

The mugginess will ramp up some more on Tuesday as highs get back into the low 90s, and it's also our best rain chances, and they're not good, in the whole 8 Day Forecast. After that typically weak mid summer cool front, highs go back to normal, the upper 80s with less humidity for a couple of days before The Muggies surge back later this week.

