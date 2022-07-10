Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

The Middle Week Of Summer Will Feel Like It

Normal Heat And Humidity This Week
hourly temps pop 711.jfif
Max Track
hourly temps pop 711.jfif
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 17:39:55-04

After a terrific Sunday, Monday will continue the great weather trend. After some early fog for some, we'll see sunshine in abundance. It's going to be normal summertime hot and normal summertime humid as highs creep back to around 90.

The mugginess will ramp up some more on Tuesday as highs get back into the low 90s, and it's also our best rain chances, and they're not good, in the whole 8 Day Forecast. After that typically weak mid summer cool front, highs go back to normal, the upper 80s with less humidity for a couple of days before The Muggies surge back later this week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!