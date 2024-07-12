The Middle Weekend Of Summer Is Going To Be Hot

Hard to believe, but it's the middle weekend of summer. What's not hard to believe is that it'll feel like it with heat and humidity. High pressure will be building across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys this weekend, which will bring us a good deal of sunshine along with that heat.

Our heat will be stabilizing this weekend with highs in the mid-90s. A minimal thunderstorm chance, mainly across the north, may help to lower the temperature by a degree or two on Sunday. The heat will be peaking Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle and upper 90s. The heat lasts until midweek.

Cooling storm chances are minimal on Sunday. There are better rain chances mid week as a pretty decent cold front comes through.

