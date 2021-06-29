The Muggies Are Ending

Today is our final day in The Muggies. A cold front will begin to approach tomorrow bringing our first big rain chances that peak on Thursday. The great news is this system will keep moving and be out of here in time for your 4th of July holiday weekend. It also turns cooler!

For tonight, it'll be a partly cloudy and humid night with lows dropping just to the low 70's. Tomorrow will have more clouds than today with some sun mixing in as well. Showers and thunderstorm chances will continue to increase with highs back down to the mid 80s, and it'll still be humid.