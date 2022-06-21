The Muggies Come Back

Not all temperatures are created equally. We're topping out today in the mid 90s but it doesn't feel like last week when were also in the mid 90s. The difference was last week was the amount of moisture in the air as our dew points were in the upper 70s to around 80 making it feel oppressive when you walked out the door as the heat index went above 105. That's getting into the danger category. We'll be in the mid 90s again tomorrow with a much muggier feel compared to today, but not to last week's levels. The heat index could actually get into the low 100s.

LEX 18

LEX 18

Today, it's about as comfortable as the mid 90s can be as there are no triple digit heat index values today. In fact, the heat index values are basically the same, or even less, than what the thermometer says because there is relatively little moisture in the air with those dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. For the first day of summer, it's not too bad.

LEX 18

LEX 18

Now the extra heat and humidity tomorrow will be putting more storm food out there in the afternoon and evening. We'll begin to see storms firing up by mid afternoon near the Ohio River and they will be drifting south. As they encounter that storm food, they can briefly pulse up and become strong and potentially severe during the latter part of tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted us with that marginal risk for a severe storm. With that in mind, Stay Weather Aware tomorrow afternoon. There won't be many storms, but the ones that do form could be formidable.

LEX 18

After those storms, a new batch of less humid air arrives to finish the week. We'll stay on the hot side, but can say goodbye to The Muggies until the weekend.

