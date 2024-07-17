Watch Now
The Muggies Getting Swept Away

Storm Chances Linger Tonight
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 17, 2024

It's still really muggy as we roll through Wednesday night. However, a cold front will sweep through late tonight and it'll take the Muggies along with it.

We'll see scattered storms continue into the early morning hours as the cold front comes through.

Rain chances will decrease late tonight and patchy fog becomes possible.

Part of the pattern change that is coming will be temperatures staying at and below normal. We'll be in the low 80s with low humidity the next couple of days with warm up to 'normal' this weekend. It's cooler and wetter next week.

