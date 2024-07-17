The Muggies Getting Swept Away

It's still really muggy as we roll through Wednesday night. However, a cold front will sweep through late tonight and it'll take the Muggies along with it.

We'll see scattered storms continue into the early morning hours as the cold front comes through.

LEX 18

Rain chances will decrease late tonight and patchy fog becomes possible.

LEX 18

Part of the pattern change that is coming will be temperatures staying at and below normal. We'll be in the low 80s with low humidity the next couple of days with warm up to 'normal' this weekend. It's cooler and wetter next week.