The Muggies Hang On

Our current batch of The Muggies has an expiration date. Today's high of 90 and a dew point in the mid 70s made it feel like a 100. We'll have something similar tomorrow, but things will be changing as we get to late Friday and especially the weekend.

WLEX

See the cool up north where highs were in the 60s and 70s? It's coming our way this weekend, although by the time it gets here, it'll be more like low 80s. But it will bring a big drop in the dew points into the 50s this weekend and that combination is a very nice early September preview.

WLEX

Rain chances remain small the next few days. We've got what we call 'the silent 20'. It's not a big enough rain chance to put on the graphic, but it's not a complete surprise if you get a stray shower at your house. They'll be pretty few and far between. Part of it will be coming as the remnants of Debby pass on the other side of the Appalachians combined with the cool front that brings early fall.

WLEX