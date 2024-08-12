The Muggies Stay Away

It was a remarkably comfortable weekend with the dry and mild days along with the cool nights. That's continued into the first of the week.

WLEX

It'll also continue into Tuesday, but the humidity will begin to increase later in the week. Tuesday will also have a lot more clouds around, especially early. It's possible a stray shower could be around tonight into early Tuesday, but overall it's a pretty dry start to the week. The best rain chance is Friday.

WLEX

Along with that, it's getting hotter as temperatures return to more normal for mid August. We'll be in the mid and upper 80s for the rest of the week, with a shot at 90 around Thursday.

