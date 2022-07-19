The Muggies, Storms And Heat

We saw temperatures today pretty close to normal, in the upper 80s to around 90. That will seem cool when we look ahead to the rest of this week and especially this weekend. As temperatures rise up to the low 90s tomorrow it will also be accompanied by higher humidity so our heat index will likely get to a 100 or even a bit higher.

The source of our upcoming heat is the torrid heat wave that has plagued the Plains states this week. This afternoon several locations went above 105 with a few even surpassing 110. It's not quite the 1930s Dust Bowl, but it's still extremely hot. It's a piece of that heat ridge that will be coming our way and taking our highs this weekend into the upper 90s. It's conceivable that someone could push 100, but the rains of recent days have lessened that chance.

There will be a weak 'front' coming at us tomorrow evening. It's technically a cold front, but when highs only fall to about 90 behind it, it's hard to call it that. What it will do is lower our humidity on Thursday into Friday, even though it will still be hot. The front will also generate some thunderstorms and there is a potential that a few of them could be strong or even severe tomorrow evening and night.

Stay Weather Aware later tomorrow...and stay cool through the weekend.