The Mugginess Leads To A Heat Advisory

Summer heat has hit with full force early this year. We'll continue to see the Heat Advisory in place for another couple of days.

The Heat Index will be flirting with the criteria of 105 through Wednesday. It's close enough to that value that the Heat Index will stay in place.

Max Track

While the actual thermometer readings will be in the low and mid 90s , the combination of dew points getting well into the 70s will lead to the Heat Index being 100+ through at least Wednesday.

LEX 18

LEX 18

Stay cool, stay hydrated and make sure outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter. This heat wave won't last forever so we'll wait for the cool down this weekend