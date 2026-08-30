The next round of heat is here!

Our last weekend of August is wrapping up and we have a lot of heat ahead of us. Highs got to around 90 degrees today, but Monday we will hit the low 90s and continue the climb from there. Be sure to stay safe this week in the heat and know your limits, especially if you work outdoors. Temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 90s with heat index values between 99 and 103 degrees. Sunshine is going to be strong as well so be sure to keep the sunscreen on. An extreme heat watch is in effect for western KY until Friday. Rain chances remain almost zero all the way through Thursday. By Friday, the chance for scattered showers and a storm or two shows up. Next weekend, the heat subsides some (upper 80s) and the humidity will come down a bit too.