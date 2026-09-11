The Pattern is Still Active to Start the Weekend

That stalled front is still hanging around to start the weekend, and we'll see scattered showers and storms continue. While the severe threat remains low, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s Friday. Scattered showers and a few storms persist Saturday, if you're heading to Kroger Field to watch the Cats take on Alabama, take a poncho. It won't be a washout, but some active weather may linger later in the day.