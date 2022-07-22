The Peak Of The Heat Wave Is Arriving

We're starting a hot weekend. Saturday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky and although the mugginess will be around, it won't be over the top just yet with heat index will be in the low 100s, likely just below heat advisory criteria (105). Your thermometer will be getting into the mid and upper 90s, and a few bank thermometers, or your car, might actually say 100. There is a minimal chance that a thunderstorm complex tries to cross the Ohio River bring areas to the northeast a minimal rain chance, but for most of us, it's a just a hot summer day.

Sunday will be a muggier day than Saturday, but a few extra clouds may knock the temperatures back a degree or two. We'll still be in the mid and upper 90s and that heat index again will likely fall just short of the advisory criteria.

By Monday, a front is going to sag into Kentucky, and hang around for the week lowering the temperatures back to normal, in the 80s and bringing us pretty good rain chances every day.

