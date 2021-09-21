Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

The Rain Keeps Coming

But a Nice Weekend in the Works
items.[0].image.alt
weather
3.jpg
2.jpg
1.jpg
4.jpg
Posted at 3:46 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 03:46:21-04

Dreary weather continues Tuesday, although we won't see much early on beyond cloudy skies and a few sprinkles and occasional showers. The main round fires up late Tuesday afternoon, overnight and into Wednesday as a strong cold front slowly crosses the Commonwealth. We'll see gusty showers, t-showers and locally heavy rain through midweek. On the back end of the front- much cooler air and a taste of fall! Highs will tumble from the upper 70s to low to mid 60s with lows in the 40s. High pressure ridges in toward the end of the week setting us up for a spectacular late September weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps