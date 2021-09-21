The Rain Keeps Coming

Dreary weather continues Tuesday, although we won't see much early on beyond cloudy skies and a few sprinkles and occasional showers. The main round fires up late Tuesday afternoon, overnight and into Wednesday as a strong cold front slowly crosses the Commonwealth. We'll see gusty showers, t-showers and locally heavy rain through midweek. On the back end of the front- much cooler air and a taste of fall! Highs will tumble from the upper 70s to low to mid 60s with lows in the 40s. High pressure ridges in toward the end of the week setting us up for a spectacular late September weekend.