The Start Of The Heat Wave

The heat wave has arrived, and it brought humidity along for the ride. The heat index, which is a complex equation combining the temperature and atmospheric moisture, the next couple of days will be 100-105 range.

This is the point where you really need to take it easier outside and not over-exert yourself. Because of the high heat index expected on Friday, there is a Heat Advisory up for many of us.

Your Thursday will begin on a warm note, and even may see a few storms around. As those depart early in the morning, the heat and humidity will really crank up, getting into the mid-80s by lunch and low 90s by mid-afternoon. The heat index will get to about 100 in the afternoon. Of course, at that point, take it easy outside.

Although it's going to be hot, and our first real prolonged heat wave of the summer season, we'll likely stay well below record levels. Our highest temperatures should be in the mid-90s, but the records going into the weekend are all 100 and higher.

Stay Cool...it's almost August!

