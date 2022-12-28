The Thaw Begins

Lexington topped out above freezing Tuesday for the first time since last Thursday but the real thaw cranks up midweek! A few morning clouds will give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine and Wednesday's highs will jump to the upper 40s to low 50s south, aided by a gusty southerly wind. There's about to be a whole lotta melting going on. Well above normal warmth continues to build Thursday and Friday with highs soaring to the upper 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, along with the warmup comes a rise in moisture with rain showers likely Friday and Saturday. We have a wet New Year's Eve in the works.