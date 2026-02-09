The Thaw Has Arrived!

The thaw really kicks in Tuesday, our morning lows will stay above freezing and then we'll see highs in the mid to upper 50s with 60s south. This finally ends a historic streak of cold and snow for the Bluegrass.

LEX 18

As we go through this week, the thaw will continue each day as highs will at least be in the 40s. They may be a little below normal, but it'll still melt the ice and thaw the ground.

With todays' temperatures finally cracking 40 degrees (50s and 60s south where there isn't a snow cover) this will end a couple of historic streaks for Lexington's winter weather. The duration of temperatures at/below 40 degrees ending up being a top 10 with 571 consecutive hours dating back to mid January.

LEX 18

And as the snow is finally melting and we're starting to see grass poking through, our consecutive days with at least 2" of snow on the ground will end today at 16 days, also a top 10 event.