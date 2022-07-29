The Threat For More Flooding Continues

After the devastating flooding Thursday in eastern Kentucky, the Flood Watch continues for eastern and central Kentucky and will be in effect through Friday. The next waves of heavy rain are arriving tonight with an emphasis more in central Kentucky early on, which is why the Flood Watch has been extended west. Although it will be slower to arrive, more heavy rain is likely late tonight and through the day Friday in eastern Kentucky and in the area already devastated.

LEX 18

With so much high water and saturated soils, it won't take as much rain to cause significant problems once again. There will be pockets that can pick up in excess of 3 inches of rain, with 1 and 2 inch amounts being more common. Other folks will miss out on the heaviest showers and pick up only fractions of an inch. Especially across the southeast, a lot of the heavy rain potential will be during the day Friday.

The good news, is Saturday we get a chance to dry out and recover. The bad news is more heavy rain potential is coming back as early as late Sunday and lasting into next week.

