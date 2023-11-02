The Warm Up Is Beginning

It will be cold again Friday morning, but not as cold as it has been. As the Arctic air begins to move out, we'll be in the upper 20s and low 30s early Friday.

LEX 18

As we head into Friday afternoon, the sunshine that began the warm-up Thursday afternoon gets us back to normal with highs in the low 60s. The warm-up runs through the weekend as we get to and eventually above normal for highs heading in the mid-60s on Sunday. The warmth continues into at least the middle of next week with highs in the middle and upper 60s and even pushing 70 again.