The Warming Trend Continues

Unseasonably warm and absolutely spectacular weather continues Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze pushing highs well into the 60s. Low pressure tracking across the deep south will spread a little cloud cover our way Wednesday. In addition to partly sunny skies a few showers could track north across the Tennessee border but most will stay dry. Highs continue to climb, mid to upper 60s midweek and maxing out around 70° St. Patrick's Day, that's a normal high for late April! Watch for widespread showers developing Friday and a Saturday cool down behind the departing system.

