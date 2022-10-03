The Warmth Of October And The Chill, But No Rain

We've got some absolutely terrific fall days coming up this week with lots of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures through the 70s..until Friday. A strong, but dry cold front will usher in a few really chilly days and our first widespread frost potential both Saturday and Sunday mornings. The rain chances look negligible between now and the middle of next week.

LEX 18

We're now heading into the heart of fall and October is a big month of change for us. Our pumpkin spice October preview shows temperatures will drop almost 15 degrees on average from now to Halloween. The reason being the huge loss of daylight time, dropping over an hour this month. We also will see our first frost on average by the middle of the month, but reality may beat that date with frost chances this weekend.